Storms dump rain on thirsty Central Coast
Storms dump rain on thirsty Central Coast

  Updated
Rain

An Alvin Elementary School student gets a ride over flooded gutters in a downpour that fell on Santa Maria at the end of the school day Tuesday.

 Len Wood, Staff

Storms drenched the Central Coast on Tuesday, dumping more than an inch of rain in some parts in the last six hours and affecting road conditions across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. 

Showers are anticipated through Wednesday from a low-pressure storm system passing southward along the Central Coast, according to John Lindsey, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist. 

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, numerous gauges throughout Santa Barbara County recorded up to a half-inch of rainfall, with some spots along the southern coast receiving more than an inch and a half. 

In Santa Maria, rain gauges recorded one-half and one-quarter of an inch in the northern and southern parts of the city, respectively. 

Half an inch of rain was recorded in Guadalupe and Lompoc, according to county rain gauges

Roughly one-third of an inch was recorded from gauges in Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Almost an inch and a half was recorded from the rain gauge at Cachuma Lake. 

Upper Romero and East Camino Cielo gauges in the Santa Ynez Mountains each recorded more than an inch and a half of rain. 

Some of the most intense rainfall Tuesday occurred along San Luis Obispo County's southern coast, with a gauge in Oceano recording nearly two and a half inches of rain. 

The weather has led to slick roads, resulting in numerous traffic accidents along Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

