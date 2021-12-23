A series of closely stacked cold fronts that began moving into northern Santa Barbara County on Wednesday brought steady rain with periods of heavier downpours, and more is on the way.
Precipitation totals ranged from as much at 3.69 inches at San Marcos Pass to as little as 0.42 of an inch at the Cuyama Fire Station as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said normally a high-pressure area over the eastern Pacific Ocean acts as a barrier that pushes storms to the north.
“This month, the Eastern Pacific High shifted 2,500 miles to the northwest of California, allowing the upper-level winds to move southward and take direct aim at California,” Lindsey said. “In other words, the door is open to tempests.”
He said the high-pressure area is expected to remain anchored at that location through the end of the year, which will allow a succession of cold fronts to carry rain to a parched Central Coast.
While winds were occasionally strong, the temperatures have remained mild, but colder temperatures lie ahead even as the rain lightens up Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning, Lindsey said.
“Gentle to moderate … northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures are forecast on Friday afternoon into Christmas morning, giving a break for Santa Claus,” he said.
“A cold front will bring a shot of unseasonably frigid air, fresh to strong … southerly winds, and rain on Christmas Day,” he added. “Snow levels along the Central Coast will lower to 3,000 feet on Christmas.”
Sunday is expected to be dry and only partly cloudy, with another cold front expected to drop anywhere from 0.50 to 0.75 of an inch of rain on Monday, but a more potent storm is anticipated just a day later.
“A potentially intense storm could produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force … southerly winds and heavy rain next Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the Santa Barbara [and] Ventura area,” Lindsey said.
The National Weather Service put the chances of rain in northern Santa Barbara County at 70% Friday, 80% Christmas Day and 90% that night.
The rain Wednesday and Thursday brought a number of reports of crashes, and flooding was also reported on Black Road as well as a few intersections in Santa Maria.
But there were no reports of uprooted trees, which could become a problem as the ground becomes more saturated, Lindsey said.
Some rainfall totals from around the area as of 5:45 p.m. included 1.17 inches in Buellton, 1.33 at Cachuma Lake, 2.19 at Figueroa Mountain, 1.40 in Guadalupe, 1.39 in Lompoc, 1.39 in Los Alamos, 1.59 in Orcutt, 1.50 in Santa Maria, 1.34 in Santa Ynez and 1.74 in Sisquoc.