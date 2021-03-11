A cold front that brought sporadic heavy rain, thunder, hail and snow to northern Santa Barbara County drifted out of the area overnight, but forecasters said a slight chance for scattered showers will remain through Friday afternoon.

“There may be enough instability in the atmosphere to produce rain showers in the inland areas on Friday afternoon,” John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said in his forecast Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard are calling for partly to mostly clear skies through Sunday morning, although 8 to 18 mph northwesterly winds and the rain-soaked ground are predicted to bring patchy overnight and early morning fog to the inland valleys.

Their forecast also includes another slight chance of rain Sunday night until about 10 a.m. Monday, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday nights with mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest storm dropped around three-quarters of an inch of rain on most North County areas, although nearly an inch and a half of precipitation had fallen on San Marcos Pass as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the County Public Works Department.

The unstable air mass brought isolated heavy downpours alternating with periods of sunshine, resulting in varied rainfall totals ranging from a low of 0.30 of an inch in Cuyama to 1.47 inches on San Marcos Pass as of Thursday afternoon.

Snow levels were reported as low as 2,500 feet in the Santa Ynez and San Rafael mountain ranges, and gusty winds and hailstorms that struck Thursday afternoon were expected to continue Thursday night, potentially accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Rainfall totals as of Thursday afternoon reported at selected locations by County Public Works Department included 0.89 of an inch in Santa Maria, 0.56 of an inch in Orcutt, 0.68 in Guadalupe, 0.87 at Twitchell Reservoir, 0.63 in Casmalia, 0.38 at Sisquoc and 0.30 in Cuyama.

Los Alamos reported 0.62 of an inch, Harris Grade received 0.68 of an inch, Burton Mesa recorded 0.79 of an inch, and Lompoc received 0.88 of an inch, which was the same as that reported for Los Olivos.

Other storm totals were 0.71 of an inch in Buellton, 0.74 in Solvang, 0.84 for Santa Ynez, 0.71 at Cachuma Lake’s Bradbury Dam, 0.90 at Las Cruces, 0.95 in Refugio Pass and 1.47 inches on San Marcos Pass.

Long-range forecasts are generally calling for dry weather through the end of March, but Lindsey noted long-range models are subject to frequent changes.