Monday’s one-day rainstorm dropped between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain on most areas of Santa Barbara County.
However, a few areas received less than an inch and a few more than 2 inches, according to figures from the National Weather Service and the County Flood Control District.
The storm brought the first significant rainfall since December.
“Since no additional rain is expected through the end of March, this will be the driest first three months [of a new year] in 152 years at Cal Poly’s Irrigation Training & Research Center,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Here’s a look at some storm totals from around the area, in inches:
- Buellton 1.32
- Burton Mesa 1.32
- Cachuma Lake 2.07
- Casmalia 0.79
- New Cuyama 0.55
- Figueroa Mountain 1.46
- Gibraltar Reservoir 1.90
- Guadalupe 1.32
- Harris Grade 0.97
- Las Cruces 1.44
- Lompoc 1.40
- Los Alamos 1.63
- Los Olivos 1.02
- Orcutt 0.80
- Refugio Pass 2.29
- San Marcos Pass 2.47
- Santa Maria 0.72
- Santa Ynez 1.43
- Sisquoc 0.71
- Solvang 1.58