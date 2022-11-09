As forecast, a three-day storm that rolled into the Central Coast this week dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on most areas, but less than an inch was recorded in some areas and more than 3 inches fell in one location.

A short period of rain Monday morning gave a prelude to the heavy rain that rolled in Tuesday morning, faded away that evening, then returned with short heavy bursts Wednesday morning.

Although numerous fender-bender accidents were reported, there were no reports of significant debris flows or flooding, although gutters and low areas of roadways were filled with water in cities and towns.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

