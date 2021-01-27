The biggest storm so far this season blew into the Central Coast late Tuesday night, starting with southerly winds gusting as high as 50 mph followed by moderate rainfall that varied from a half an inch to nearly 3 inches across northern Santa Barbara County.

Lompoc led the North County communities with 2.73 inches by 3 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Solvang with 2.08 inches, Guadalupe with 1.52, Buellton with 1.50, Santa Ynez with 1.37, Los Alamos with 1.06, Los Olivos with 0.88 and Santa Maria with 0.73 of an inch. No rainfall had been recorded in Cuyama.

Very few storm-related problems were reported by Wednesday afternoon.

“Nice and quiet so far,” said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol said a downed tree briefly blocked one lane of Highway 101.

“We had a couple of collisions today, but nothing far from normal,” Officer Benjamin Smith of the Santa Maria Area CHP Office said Wednesday afternoon. “We had a tree down … blocking the southbound slow lane south of Los Alamos. But Caltrans was right on it. They cleared it in about 20 minutes.”

A vehicle rollover with moderate injuries was reported about 3:50 p.m. on Highway 154 east of San Marcos Pass.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said 68 customers lost power about 11:50 a.m. in the rural area south of Lompoc, where the National Weather Service reported 3.23 inches of rain had fallen before noon Wednesday.

PG&E officials said crews were assessing the cause at the site of the outage and did not know when power might be restored.

But National Weather Service meteorologists said the worst of the storm would roll into the North County early Thursday morning as an upper-level low-pressure area that had been sitting off the coast moved onshore.

Rainfall is expected to be “impressive” by mid- to late Thursday morning and continuing into early evening, the National Weather Service said, calling for 3 to 6 inches of rain in most areas and 8 to 10 inches in the mountains.

Forecasters said winds are expected to range from 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph Thursday, when snow levels could drop to 4,500 feet overnight.

“Despite what likely will be 1-inch-per-hour rates or locally higher across southern Santa Barbara County during this period, [we’re] expecting rates to generally stay below critical thresholds for the Cave burn area there,” a National Weather Service forecaster said.

Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said the Public Works Department had added extra personnel to prepare for the storm but was not taking any extraordinary measures near the Cave and Thomas fires’ burn areas, noting the debris basins had already been cleaned out.

The County Flood Control District said the area’s precipitation is 37% of normal for the year to date and 18% of normal for the water year, which began Sept. 1, 2020, and will end Aug. 31 this year.

Reservoir totals changed little as a result of runoff from last weekend’s storm, according to Flood Control District figures.

Cachuma Lake remained static at 123,009 acre-feet, or 63.6% of its 193,305 acre-foot capacity, while Twitchell Reservoir went from 2,833 to 2,881 acre-feet, not enough to change its storage from 1.5% of its 194,971 acre-foot capacity.

Gibraltar Reservoir rose from 431 to 433 acre-feet but remained at 9.5% of its 4,559 acre-foot capacity.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.