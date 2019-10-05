Our North County veterans have many stories to tell.
From Orcutt resident David Oliver's experience saving lives in Afghanistan, Roger Welt's time in the Army during the Vietnam War to Bindo Grasso's World War II jump the day before D-Day, all have unique perspectives.
Follow the Stories of Honor profiles of our local men and women and their contributions at santamariatimes.com.
We'll share their stories in a 12-part series that will continue through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
You have free articles remaining.
And because of your support as a member of the Santa Maria Times, you ensure that we have the staff to tell the stories and take the photos that capture those stories.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
As a member, you have unlimited access to these stories and can follow along on all of your devices. All you need to do is sign up to receive our breaking news alerts and other valuable email newsletters on topics you care about.
Series: Go through this collection of our 'Stories of Honor' stories, see a new profile every Sunday
'Stories of Honor' is a series spotlighting veterans on the Central Coast, their lives, and their contributions to our country. Profiles will run weekly through November and be featured in a special newspaper insert on Veterans Day. Take a look through this collection of stories and get to know some of the everyday heroes in our community. Know someone? If you know someone who is deserving of being featured in 'Stories of Honor', please email Marga Cooley at mcooley@leecentralcoastnews, or call 805-739-2143.
Services are pending for World War II veteran Bindo Stasi Grasso, 96, of Guadalupe, who died Monday, Sept. 23, according to Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.
Like his father and uncle before him, David Oliver joined the Navy in 2010 to be a corpsman, or the branch’s version of an enlisted medical sp…
Like his father and uncle before him, David Oliver joined the Navy in 2010 to be a corpsman, or the branch’s version of an enlisted medical sp…
In 1968, Roger Welt was an Army combat correspondent during what would be the height of the U.S. military’s involvement in the Vietnam War wit…
In 1968, Roger Welt was an Army combat correspondent at the height of the Vietnam War. Welt’s job was to document warfare under the auspices of the U.S. Army. It might sound like Full Metal Jacket, but Welt said he always felt like Charlie Sheen's disillusioned dropout in Platoon.
On Jan. 17, 1966, James Milata was stationed at the Moron Air Force Base in Seville, Spain when he received the news that a B-52 bomber carryi…
On Jan. 17, 1966, James Milata was stationed at the Moron Air Force Base in Seville, Spain when he received the news that a B-52 bomber carryi…
Military service runs in Hector Paz’ family, but it wasn’t on his mind in high school. His grandfather and father served in the Navy and Army,…
Military service runs in Hector Paz’ family, but it wasn’t on his mind in high school. His grandfather and father served in the Navy and Army,…
Military service has always been a big part of Stacy Moody’s family, and after a conversation with her older brother, who was a U.S. Army vete…
Military service has always been a big part of Stacy Moody’s family, and after a conversation with her older brother, who was a U.S. Army vete…
'Stories of Honor' is a series spotlighting veterans on the Central Coast, their lives, and their contributions to our country. If you know someone who is deserving of being featured in 'Stories of Honor', please email Marga Cooley at mcooley@leecentralcoastnews.
Soledad Kennedy’s ambition for a career in law enforcement started in high school, and carved the path to where she is now — a mentor in the S…
Many people know Lee Carroll as an easy-going CPA. But before he was crunching numbers, he learned attention to detail in the Army. “I’m proud of it, but then I think anybody that does go around talking I was a Green Beret, then you kind of doubt what it is they really did.”
Orcutt resident Lee Carroll talks about his time in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret, and his life after military service as part of our 'Storie…
Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind. A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the night before D-Day to light the way for fellow paratroopers. Nearly 75 years later, sitting in his Guadalupe home with granddaughter Stacey Moody, herself a Desert Storm veteran, Grasso, 96, recalled the flight over France into enemy territory on the night of June 5, 1944, and shared memories of events that shaped the course of world history.
VIDEO: Guadalupe D-Day paratrooper Bindo Grasso reflects on role in historic invasion, battle for European liberation
Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind. A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the …