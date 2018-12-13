Hundreds of current and former students, staff and district personnel returned to Alvin Elementary on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the northeast Santa Maria grade school's 70th anniversary.
Opened in 1948 as an 11-room campus, Alvin Principal Ann MacDaniel said the school chose to celebrate the occasion this year — five years before their diamond and gold anniversary — because "we decided we didn't want to wait until 75."
While current students were drawn to the event's snowball fight, lollipop tree and bounce house, former staff and alumni sat at tables and benches to watch a slideshow of historic photos from the school's golden age.
"We know every inch of this campus," joked Dawn Kamiya, who witnessed multiple generations of students, teachers and principals come through the doors over a 32-year career as an instructional aide. "I could probably put my car on autopilot and have it come down here by itself."
For Kamiya and two of her former co-workers — janitor Robert Limon and Braille transcriber Fern McIntosh — the staff and environment at the school "were like a big family." McIntosh said the trio came back for the school's 50th anniversary and were glad to return this year for its 70th.
"I love hearing the stories about what it was like when the school was first built," said MacDaniel. "We've had a few people contact us and come in to talk about what the school was like when they were coming here. I just love being able to hear their stories."
Alvin is one of the earliest schools in Santa Maria and likely the district's oldest elementary school, according to Santa Maria-Bonita spokesperson Maggie White. Many (if not all) of its original facilities are still in use, with portable classrooms added to increase the student enrollment capacity on campus.
"Things have changed a lot," MacDaniel said, noting that in its early years, the school had all female teachers and a male principal. "Students are fascinated that, when you look at all the old pictures, girls had to wear dresses and weren't allowed to wear pants."
At the time of its construction, the campus boasted modern teaching facilities including skylights, state-of-the-art air filtration systems and "germicidal lamps, as well as "radiant" heating pipes embedded in classroom floors. While the pipes are likely still hidden under the floorboards, MacDaniel said most of the modern amenities of the late 1940s have been upgraded or replaced.
"I think it's important for students to realize how long the school had actually been here," she said. "Hearing from the community has been a lot of fun for everyone. They're as much a part of the school as we are."