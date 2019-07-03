A stolen motorcycle was recovered and six citations were issued during a three-and-a-half-hour checkpoint conducted Tuesday at the entrance to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by the California Highway Patrol.
Although no arrests were made in the discovery of the stolen motorcycle, the CHP launched an investigation, and the motorcycle was returned to its owner, according to the checkpoint results released by CHP Officer Michael Poelking.
A total of 88 trucks and trailers and 36 off-highway vehicles were inspected during the checkpoint set up on the sands of Oceano Beach just south of the Pier Avenue ramp, Poelking said.
Officers found seven driver’s license violations, one registration violation and 11 equipment violations.
In addition to the six citations, officers issued 15 verbal warnings.
The inspections that started at 1 p.m. and concluded by 4:30 p.m. were intended to locate possibly stolen vehicles and those with modified serial numbers as well as to raise public awareness of safe vehicle operation and legal requirements, Poelking said.
He said the CHP chose the Oceano Dunes entrance for the off-highway vehicle and equipment enforcement checkpoint because of its high volume of traffic and having enough space to conduct the operation.