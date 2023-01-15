Steven Waiters, a sixth-grade teacher at Battles Elementary in Santa Maria, recently published his third young adult fiction book.
This one, called "Time is FOR E.V.E.R.," is perhaps his most personal novel.
While some can parents may look back and appreciate photographs they took of their kids, Waiters has taken things a step further. He's put two of his kids in his books. That would be daughter Amber and younger brother Stevie.
After publishing his first book in 2004, Waiters says the hardest part for him was creating characters for his books.
“So, I thought, well, gosh, I have two brand new little characters right here. Why don’t I just use them in my books?” Waiters said. “So I decided to use my son and daughter in my second book, which is called 'The Mummy Hand' and they’re the main characters."
In "Time is FOR E.V.E.R.", his latest story, the siblings discover a time machine hidden behind a secret door in their grandparents' basement and use it to try to prevent an accident from ever happening. Things, however, don't go as planned and another accident leaves them stranded in the past.
When asked what sparked his inspiration to become an author, Waiters said it’s something he’s wanted to do since he was in high school.
“We would read books and, besides dissecting the book, I was always interested in the author," he said. "Who is this person? And why did they write this book?"
“I did my own research on authors and then I realized when I was in high school that anybody can be an author and I thought that was pretty exciting."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Waiters has been teaching in the Santa Maria-Bonita School district for over 30 years and throughout this time has continued his love of writing. His latest book, which was written mainly for readers in grades seven through nine, is a sequel to "The Mummy Hand."
Waiters said when students hear their teacher is also an author, they get really excited and will even Google him and see his books, which makes him laugh a little bit because he sees himself as a regular guy.
“I do feel proud that some students have actually said they do want to be authors when they grow up,” said Waiters. “So if I’ve inspired anybody to write, it’s made the journey worth it”.
A fun element that Waiters included in the books was switching the point of view in each chapter from Amber's to Stevie's, having the same amount of chapters per child.
“I wanted to make sure that when they’re all grown up and they look back at it, that the book was even,” said Waiters.
The book covers feature photos of Amber and Stevie, Waiters says, since he knew finishing the stories would take some time he took pictures of his kids for the book covers in advance.
“I took their pictures when they were at the age level of the characters in the books,” said Waiters. “Then it took me maybe two or three years to write it and by then they were much older, but I still had the picture for the cover."
Waiters is currently working on his fourth book and has confirmed he has written the first three chapters. The book will continue to feature his kids as the main characters, but Waiters shared that since his kids have grown up, the writing style in his next book will be more mature, described as an adult mystery novel.
“As they grow in life, they also grow in the book, the characters develop, and it’s a lot of fun," said Waiters.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.