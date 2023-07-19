Fourth-generation Solvang resident, Stephanie Pedersen, has been named 2023 Danish Maid and will preside over this year's 86th annual Solvang Danish Days event, the Solvang Danish Days Foundation has announced.

The three-day celebration — this year themed “Kom Sammen” or “Come Together” — pays homage to the town's Danish heritage since its founding in 1911, and is slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17. The weekend features authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities. 

“Even before I could read a calendar, I knew Danish Days was approaching when I would hear my dad practicing his trumpet — and I’d help him prepare the Carlsberg Beer Wagon for the big weekend,” said Pedersen, 17.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

