Altrusa International of Santa Maria last fall submitted a grant to the Altrusa International Foundation for funding STEAM Kits for the Santa Maria branch libraries.
The STEAM Kits are now available for checkout by students and families with their library cards. The STEAM Kits cover k-12th grade and are designed to engage students with science, technology, engineering, the arts and math in creative ways and promote teamwork and creative thinking.
The Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt libraries have received their STEAM Kits. A new grant will be submitted for the Cuyama Library in September so the children there will also have access to the STEAM Kits. The Santa Maria Library also has the STEAM Kits available for checkout by students and families.