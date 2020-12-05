Stay-at-home order takes effect Sunday night in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along with the rest of the Southern California region, beginning at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, requiring several sectors to close and residents to stay home, except for essential activities, for at least three weeks.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials were advised late Friday night that the region's ICU availability rate had dropped below the 15% threshold to 13.1% and that if Saturday's numbers also fell below the threshold, it would trigger the order and closures in the region, according to department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

The state reported on Saturday that the Southern California region's ICU capacity was at 12.5%.

According to the state, regions with a rate at or under 15% as of 12:59 p.m. Saturday would have had 24 hours to implement the necessary closures, which include casinos, bars, wineries, playgrounds, museums and personal care services, as well as takeout-only for restaurants.

However, due to the late notice of the updated ICU rates, all counties in the region were given an extra half day to implement the changes, pushing the official implementation of the order to Sunday night, Ruiz said.

"They alerted us to the fact that we reached below 15% availability late last night, so they gave us some extra time, deviating from their process a bit," Ruiz said.