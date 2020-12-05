Stay-at-home order takes effect Sunday night in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along with the rest of the Southern California region, beginning at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, requiring several sectors to close and residents to stay home, except for essential activities, for at least three weeks.
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials were advised late Friday night that the region's ICU availability rate had dropped below the 15% threshold to 13.1% and that if Saturday's numbers also fell below the threshold, it would trigger the order and closures in the region, according to department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
The state reported on Saturday that the Southern California region's ICU capacity was at 12.5%.
According to the state, regions with a rate at or under 15% as of 12:59 p.m. Saturday would have had 24 hours to implement the necessary closures, which include casinos, bars, wineries, playgrounds, museums and personal care services, as well as takeout-only for restaurants.
However, due to the late notice of the updated ICU rates, all counties in the region were given an extra half day to implement the changes, pushing the official implementation of the order to Sunday night, Ruiz said.
"They alerted us to the fact that we reached below 15% availability late last night, so they gave us some extra time, deviating from their process a bit," Ruiz said.
A day prior, during a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department press conference, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso hypothesized that the region would have a couple days before ICU rates triggered the order. However, the situation in the ICU can change rapidly, she said.
“I am dismayed, but not surprised, that the ICU capacity decreased so drastically and quickly in the Southern California region. The sharp decrease in ICU capacity is a consequence of the increasing case rates we have been seeing throughout the state and region," Do-Reynoso said Saturday.
The Southern California region, which includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, among others, is one of two regions where the stay-at-home order will take effect Sunday.
The San Joaquin Valley, which also falls under the order, had an ICU availability rate of 8.6% as of Saturday, according to state data, while the Northern California, Bay Area and Greater Sacramento regions maintained availability rates of at least 20%.
Along with business closures, retail will be limited to 20% capacity, hotels and lodging only will be open for critical infrastructure support, and offices must offer remote work options if possible.
Places of worship may continue practicing outdoors only, and schools that already have received permission to reopen may continue with in-person learning. Child care, pre-K learning and non-essential medical and dental care may also continue.
Individuals will be required to stay home, except for essential activities that include getting groceries or food, exercising, walking the dog or recreating safely outdoors, according to the state order.
The order will remain in effect until Dec. 28, at which point the state will re-evaluate ICU availability rates, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said that local law enforcement will continue to use education as a primary measure to respond to health order violations, but that enforcement will be used if compliance is not achieved.
“When Santa Barbara County becomes subject to the state’s new stay-at-home order, the police chiefs and I have committed to … make every effort to use discretion, education and encouragement to achieve voluntary compliance, but enforcement options will remain a tool to be used in cases of repeat or egregious violations that endanger public safety,” Brown said.
For more information regarding the regional stay-at-home order in Santa Barbara County, visit the county's Public Health Department page at publichealthsbc.org/regional-stay-at-home-order.
