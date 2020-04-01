State wildlife officials capture mountain lion in Orcutt neighborhood

A mountain lion that wandered onto the front porch of an Orcutt residence Tuesday was safely captured by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials and later released in a remote part of the county.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a mountain lion shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of Countrywood Drive in the Foxenwoods Estates neighborhood of Orcutt, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
As deputies responded, the mountain lion made its way to a residence in the 4300 block of Coachman Way.
Deputies notified officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who sent a game warden and a biologist, who discovered the big cat sitting "very comfortably" in the front porch area of the Coachman Way residence, said spokesman Tim Daly.
Instead of approaching the mountain lion from the front of the house, the game warden went through the back of the house and came out the front door in an effort to contain it.
Armed with a tranquilizer rifle, the game warden hit the mountain lion with a dart, subduing it, Daly said.
The Sheriff's Office issued a notification informing the public to shelter in place as wildlife officials attempted to tranquilize the cat in case if it ran off, Zick said.
Fish and Wildlife officials removed the tranquilized feline from the home and drove several miles south to an undisclosed location that's considered mountain lion habitat.
Wildlife officials remained with the mountain lion until it woke up and safely released it back into the wild, Daly said.
No injuries to people or the mountain lion were reported.
It's not clear why the mountain lion wandered into a populated area, although it's believed the cat was searching for food, Daly said.
"They're always looking around for food and they're just trying to eat," Daly said. "It may have been lounging on front porch waiting for it to get dark."
