State’s streamlined regulations could ease county wildfire projects

He said while the program has been criticized, the county saw direct benefits of work to create a defensible space around a community during the Cave fire last year.

“Painted Cave got hit pretty hard in the lower part,” he said. “But we had some engines in there because they felt safe and they were able to stay and put out all the embers. No structures were lost.”

Even the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection cited the Cave fire in its answers to frequently asked questions on its website.

“Most recently, in Santa Barbara County, two priority treatment projects had direct benefits to firefighters and the evacuating public during the Cave Fire,” the board said. “By using fuel breaks, firefighters were able to access the fire and strategically and safely fight the Cave fire, resulting in zero structures destroyed.”

County Fire already has approval and state funding to cut fuel breaks along the ridge tops between the Lompoc and Los Alamos valleys.