022323 Hwy 154 reopens

Caltrans maintenance teams clear slush from State Route 154 between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Thursday afternoon using plows and a sander before dispersing sand on the roadway ahead of reopening the 20-mile stretch of road.

 Contributed, Mike Eliason

State Route 154 is open in both directions between State Route 192 in Santa Barbara and State Route 246 near Santa Ynez after snow shut down the roughly 20-mile stretch Thursday afternoon.

Caltrans District 5 just hours after closing both east and west routes announced they are again accessible to travelers after maintenance teams used plows and a sander to clear the roadway of snow and also disperse sand on the roadway.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather statements for Santa Barbara County that includes a blizzard warning and multiple flood watches for the interior mountains, not limited to the Santa Ynez mountains.

