Santa Maria city leaders on Wednesday delivered an overview of the city’s finances and economic growth during 2018, asserting that the city has seen remarkable growth and development while noting budgetary challenges remain.
The pronouncements about Santa Maria were delivered by Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell during the 2018 State of the City address, which was held at the Historic Santa Maria Inn. Organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event included appraisals from Patino and Stilwell of the city’s economic development and what the future holds for downtown.
“The city is much stronger than we were in 2017 — we’ve got a lot to look forward to,” Patino said.
Economic development, growth
Patino said the city has experienced a boom of commercial development, citing the Enos Ranch development which has taken shape over the past two years. The shopping center, which spans approximately 113 acres, has been credited with helping city revenues from sales tax and permits.
“We have 600 to 700 new jobs that were created,” Patino said. “Cracker Barrel — which I have never been to but people tell me they can’t wait until it opens — is under construction.”
Several car dealerships, a car wash, a new school and a 318-unit apartment complex, among other projects, are also slated to be constructed in the Enos Ranch area.
“We’re going to see a lot of growth here in Santa Maria,” Patino said.
Describing Santa Maria as a “hidden gem,” Patino said Santa Maria has become an attractive location for regional businesses looking to expand. “We consistently get calls to City Hall, [business owners] want to know what’s happening in Santa Maria, want to know if they can bring their company here and what’s going to fit.”
Patino highlighted the expansion of software firm MINDBODY, which began in San Luis Obispo and opened an office in Santa Maria in 2016, as well as Guadalupe-based packing company Apio, which is planning to relocate to Santa Maria.
One of the most significant ongoing projects in the city is the installation of a fiber optic network for high-speed internet, Patino said, of the public/private partnership with Wave.
“A lot of you may not know that we have [fiber optic lines] going across Betteravia, down Miller, across Main and at Blosser,” Patino said. “By the end of the year, it’ll be closed and we’ll have the fiber optics. This is not happening in Santa Barbara, this is not happening in San Luis Obispo County. It’s here in Santa Maria.”
What’s to come downtown
“There’s new life to be breathed into the downtown,” Patino said. “We have a Downtown Specific Plan that has not been sitting on the shelf any place, as some people would think."
Patino said Caltrans — which owns Broadway and Main Street because they are also state highways — has often impaired the ability of the city to move forward with projects downtown. Regarding the Downtown Streetscape Project, a design for narrower downtown streets with wider sidewalks, Patino said Caltrans has stood in the way of moving forward more quickly.
“I don’t think Caltrans is accustomed to a city moving as fast as we do,” Patino said. “Before we do anything, we have to talk to Caltrans. They take a long time. I’m not saying they're as bad as the IRS, but they’re not real friendly.”
Patino also cited a four-story mixed-use project approved to be built at the corner of Broadway and Main Street as a development which will help to revitalize the downtown area. “That, I think, is the catalyst for really making things happen downtown,” she said. “It’ll be 25 residential units — 17 will be two-bedroom [units] and eight will be one-bedroom units. There’s also three commercial units proposed but no tenants identified at this time.”
The rising cost of housing
“We know that housing is not affordable,” Patino said. “If people move from out of the area to Santa Maria, it’s like sticker shock.”
Stilwell said the median home price in Santa Maria has risen to $376,000 and that the median rental was going for $1,950.
Patino spoke about the cost of bringing more affordable housing to Santa Maria, citing the Depot Street project being built by the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. “The 80 units — $37 million to build,” Patino said. “That’s $462,000 a unit.
“We have people saying, ‘Yeah, we want affordable housing,’” Patino said. “But you get into Sacramento, and they pile all these things on the builders and developers. There’s Title IV upgrades, which are like $7,000 to $10,000 on a house. Fire sprinklers — add another $6,000. Solar panels — you heard our governor wants solar panels by 2020 — you’re talking about $12,000 to $20,000 on a house.”
Citing state regulations, Patino touched on politics and asked that people consider ballot measures and who they vote for as their representatives. “So when you guys go to the ballot, or if you haven’t sent out your ballots yet, please read that carefully,” Patino said. “Pay attention to that person you elect. I’m not trying to throw Hannah-Beth Jackson under the bus, Salud Carbajal, but boy, they don’t think the same in South County as we do here. We in North County already know that.”
City finances and Measure U
While many key metrics regarding the city’s finances were positive, the city has faced deficits to due sharply rising expenses, most notably employee pension costs, Stilwell said. “This is city revenue but it's an indicator of how the economy is doing — we’re seeing increases in sales tax, property tax and hotel tax,” he said.
The city’s unemployment rate declined from 5 percent in 2017 to 4.5 percent this year, Stilwell said. Though there was a 1.27-percent increase in revenue from sales tax, a 2.2-percent increase in property tax revenue and a 3-percent increase in hotel tax revenue, Santa Maria’s budget for the 2018-19 fiscal includes an $8.5 million deficit in the General Fund.
“One issue we do have is our expenditures are going up faster than [the rise in revenue],” Stilwell said. “We’ve been in a position of imbalance over the past few years. One solution is to bring forward more development, increase revenues. One cost-driver has been employee costs, so we’ve been working with our labor groups to share those costs and reduce them going forward.”
In regards to public safety, Stilwell said the statistics indicated the Santa Maria Police Department was functioning effectively.
“With the nearly 6,000 arrests done every year, there’s only 3 percent of those that result in use of force,” Stilwell said. “Annually, we have less than three dozen complaints [about the Police Department.] So we’re proud of that. It takes a lot of work to be able to train our officers to have those positive interactions with the thousands of interactions they have annually.”
A public safety tax on the November ballot, Measure U, will play a transformative role in the city going forward, Stilwell said. The measure — which will replace a quarter-cent public safety tax passed in 2012 — will increase the city’s overall sales tax rate from 8 percent to 8.75 percent. City staff estimate it will raise an additional $18 million a year in revenue for Santa Maria.
“Either we’ll have to balance our budget, stop using reserves and reduce services, or we’ll be able to maintain and enhance services,” Stilwell said. “So pass or fail, it’ll be an impact to the community.”