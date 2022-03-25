People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. said it has been awarded two grants that will allow the nonprofit organization to rehabilitate an existing affordable housing project in Santa Maria.
The organization said it will receive more than $9.96 million from the California Housing Accelerator program and the Joe Serna Jr Farmworker Housing Grant program from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Combined, the grants will allow People’s Self-Help Housing to immediately begin rehabilitation work on the 65 units at Los Adobes de Maria, located at 1026 W. Boone St.
The two-story townhomes located in 14 buildings were completed in 1995 as a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Section 514-financed project that provides permanently affordable housing for farmworker households, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokeswoman said.
Extensive upgrades to the entire campus will improve accessibility and energy efficiency inside all units and common spaces.
Improvements will be made to electrical systems, plumbing, appliances, cabinetry, doors, insulation, flooring, windows, parking areas, site lighting, signs and security system.
In addition to fresh paint, the complex’s irrigation system, landscaping, storm water system, trash enclosures and fencing will be replaced.
