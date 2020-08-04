State data error skews Santa Barbara County COVID-19 data; county confirms 3 new deaths

A state data tracking error has caused significant underreporting of COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, calling into question recent virus data from Santa Barbara County and other areas, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

According to county Public Health Director Dr. Henning Ansorg, the error was caused by issues with the electronic filing system used by labs to send data through CalREDIE, the state's data tracking tool.

The data disclaimer comes on the heels of another tracking error announced by the county on Friday, when officials shared that 28 deaths related to the virus had gone undetected over the past few months.

Ansorg said with these recent errors, their tracking system has essentially "broken down," and that recent positive reports about the state's virus situation were likely misrepresented.

"When I looked at the last 10 days, I was encouraged. This is really discouraging now, and I'm really sorry to say that. If I look at the previous weeks, I think it’s a significant amount of underreporting," Ansorg said.

While reporting of test results to patients was supposedly not affected by the error, along with hospitalization and death rates, the delay in reporting of cases to the county through CalREDIE will likely impact contact tracing efforts, Ansorg said.

For this reason, members of the public are encouraged to continue social distancing and abstain from gathering with people outside their household.

When Ansorg announced the daily case count of 62 additional cases Tuesday, he added the caveat that the true number is likely much higher.