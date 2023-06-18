061623 Homelessness grant 01
A homeless encampment is seen in the Santa Maria River channel in January even as Santa Barbara County officials urged residents to evacuate in the face of coming storms. Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that Santa Barbara County has been awarded a grant of $6 million to tackle homelessness in the region.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that Santa Barbara County has been awarded a grant of $6 million to tackle homelessness in the region.

This grant aims to link individuals currently residing in encampments near dangerous state right-of-ways and heavily impacted waterways to crucial services and establish pathways to both interim and permanent housing, a county spokeswoman said Friday.

The grant is part of the Encampment Resolution Fund, an initiative from Newsom and the Legislature. Newsom’s administration has proposed providing $750 million to support 10,000 individuals living in precarious conditions on California's streets.

