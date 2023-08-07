 Skip to main content
Why California cities use your tax dollars to lobby the Legislature

  • Updated
CalMatters7.PNG
Illustration by Adriana Heldiz, CalMatters; iStock

The tiny Central Valley city of Farmersville reported lobbying on a contentious caste discrimination bill, even though it doesn’t have a large South Asian population. San Mateo County lobbied the state budget, plus one specific bill this session, focused on student meals, at the request of its health department. Rosemead in Los Angeles County lobbied on a stalled youth tackle football bill, at the urging of one city councilmember. 

These are some of the more unusual and curious examples of one way business gets done at the state Capitol — local governments using taxpayers’ money to lobby the Legislature and state agencies, sometimes for more tax money. 

According to a CalMatters analysis, local governments, water districts and transit agencies have spent nearly $24 million on lobbying the state this year, accounting for about 10% of the more than $233 million total.

CalMatters8.PNG
Calmatters6.PNG

Artesia Councilmember Ali Sajad Taj, president of the League of California Cities, speaks during a rally at the state Capitol in Sacramento on April 12, 2023. 
CalMatters5.PNG

Supporters and opponents testify on a caste discrimination bill before the Assembly Judiciary Committee at the state Capitol in Sacramento on July 5, 2023. 
CalMatters4.PNG
A sign at the Fair Political Practices Commission headquarters in Sacramento on Sept. 9, 2022. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

