Gov. Gavin Newsom is fond of characterizing his state as a national — or even global — model in all things good, from economic clout to fighting climate change.

One conspicuous absence on his list of California’s virtues is its public education system, for good reason.

In statewide and nationwide tests of K-12 academic achievement, California lags badly behind. Learning is especially deficient among children from poor families, but even kids from affluent California families tend to lag behind those in other states.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0