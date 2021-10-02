After more than a year of waiting, landlords in California will once again be allowed to take their tenants to court over missed rent payments as the state’s eviction ban ended after September 30.

Some cities and counties will have ongoing protections for renters, and the state will also keep a few guardrails in place — all tied to billions of dollars in rent relief the state is urging landlords and tenants to apply for. About 724,000 California households are still $2.5 billion behind in rent, according to a recent National Equity Atlas analysis. And some advocates are warning of a wave of evictions.

Here’s what you need to know about the state’s eviction law going forward:

This article was originally published by CalMatters.

 

0
0
0
0
0