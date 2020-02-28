UC Irvine holds off late Cal Poly rally for 82-76 victory

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Senior guard Evan Leonard scored 22 points and senior forward Tommy Rutherford added 16 as first-place UC Irvine held off a late Cal Poly rally for an 82-76 Big West Conference victory Thursday night in front of a national television audience (ESPNU) as well as 2,703 fans inside Mott Athletics Center.

The visiting Anteaters (20-10, 12-2 Big West) made 64 percent of their floor shots, including seven of 15 from three-point range, for their fifth straight victory.

Cal Poly (7-21, 4-10 Big West), which erased an early nine-point UC Irvine lead, was led by freshman guard Colby Rogers and sophomore guard Junior Ballard, each with 13 points off the bench. Senior guard Job Alexander, who started, added 12 points.

UC Irvine, which clinched the top seed in the March 12-14 Big West Conference Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim with Thursday’s win, led 18-9 in the opening eight minutes of the game, Cal Poly battled back to take a 28-26 lead with a 19-8 run capped by a three-pointer from Ballard with 6:44 to go in the first half.

UC Irvine produced a 10-0 run late in the first half for a 40-33 cushion, Rutherford scoring a fast-break layup with 1:06 to go, and the Anteaters took a 40-35 lead into the locker room at halftime.

