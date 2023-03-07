Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

During every California election cycle, dozens of ballot measures to raise taxes or issue bonds appear on local ballots.

Long-standing state law requires that the ballot include a statement, no longer than 75 words, summarizing what each measure would do. For many years, sponsors would use their 75 words to extol the virtues of their measures, often concealing their true financial impacts.

In 2015, a Republican assemblyman from Big Bear, Jay Obernolte, carried a bill aimed at making the ballot summaries less slanted and more factual, and then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed it. Assembly Bill 809 required tax increase measures, including bonds, proposed via initiative to tell voters how much money they would raise (if approved) and how long the new taxes would remain in effect.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

