Taylor Dollard, Dylan Villalobos lead Cal Poly to season-opening victory over UConn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Junior right-handers Taylor Dollard and Dylan Villalobos combined on a two-hit shutout as Cal Poly defeated UConn 5-0 in a 2020 baseball season opener Friday afternoon in the MLB4 Tournament at Talking Stick at Salt River Fields.

Dollard (1-0) tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing two singles and two walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts for the win. Villalobos retired all six batters he faced for a save.

Third baseman Nick Marinconz collected his first two hits as a Mustang and right fielder Kyle Ashworth added two RBIs in his first Cal Poly game as the Mustangs won their season opener for the seventh time in the last nine years.

In the first meeting ever in baseball between the two schools, Cal Poly scored two unearned runs in the third inning, another unearned run in the eighth and tallied two more runs in the ninth for the win.

Dollard, who pitched six innings in relief a year ago at UC Santa Barbara and doubled his career strikeout high – he had five against CSUN in 2019 – retired 10 UConn batters in a row early in the game as well as the final seven batters he faced in the game.

Dollard threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes.

