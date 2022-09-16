There’s a ditty that captures Californians’ attitudes about taxes: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree.”

It explains why California voters are usually willing to impose new taxes on the state’s most affluent residents and why the state has, by far, the highest income tax rates of any state, topping out at 13.3%.

In this century, the syndrome has been evident in three elections, beginning in 2004 when Darrell Steinberg, then a state legislator and now mayor of Sacramento, and mental health advocacy groups proposed boosting the tax rate on incomes over $1 million by one percentage point to expand services to the mentally ill.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

