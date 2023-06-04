 Skip to main content
Taking a pass on college? California apprenticeships offer another path

CalMatters

A Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise in 2018. 

 
 Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

After receiving a high school diploma, securing a stable, well-paying job is often priority number one for recent graduates in California who decide against pursuing higher education.

If you’ve determined that college isn’t the best next step, you are not alone. About 37% of students graduating from the state’s public high schools don’t go on to attend college. 

When the CalMatters College Journalism Network put out a call for questions about college in California, we heard from one reader who was weighing their options.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

