Student housing: State’s promise to build more dorms hits setbacks

University of California of Davis

Students on campus at the University of California, Davis in Davis on Feb. 2, 2022. 

 
 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

Campus housing: Students can’t get enough of it and California public campuses can’t build dorm rooms fast enough.

And yet, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed delaying by a year nearly $1.2 billion in loans and grants that would build housing for thousands of students at affordable rates — money the state promised campuses in last year’s state budget.

Newsom seeks the delay to help balance the state’s projected $22.5 billion budget deficit in 2023-24. But lawmakers who hold huge sway over higher-education finances are adamant that no money is pulled from the state’s recent, unprecedented multi-billion-dollar down payment on affordable student housing.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

