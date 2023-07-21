 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some of California’s “cheapest” cities have seen the biggest rent hikes

  • Updated
Real estate sign in central Fresno

A home with a real estate sign in Tower District in central Fresno on June 28, 2022.

 

 
 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Inland cities including Bakersfield, Fresno, Visalia and Riverside — once cheaper options than pricey places such as the Bay Area — are no longer refuges from California’s housing affordability crisis.

The same goes for smaller cities like Santa Maria.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the typical asking rent in these former bastions of relative affordability have exploded by as much as 40%, according to data from the real-estate listings company Zillow

CalMatters rent increase graphic

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Auto Specials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts