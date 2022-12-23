 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saving salmon: Chinook return to California’s far north — with a lot of human help

Chinook salmon haven’t spawned in the McCloud River for more than 80 years. But last summer, thousands of juveniles were born in the waters of this remote tributary, miles upstream of Shasta Dam.

The young Chinook salmon — some now finger-sized smolts in mid-migration toward the Pacific Ocean — are part of a state and federal experiment that could help make the McCloud a salmon river once again. 

Winter-run Chinook were federally listed as endangered in 1994, but recent years have been especially hard for the fish. Facing severe drought and warm river conditions, most winter-run salmon born naturally in the Sacramento River have perished over the past three years.

River habitat for winter-run chinook salmon has shrunk
Winter-run Chinook salmon

Rachel Johnson of NOAA Fisheries and state biologists Sam Funakoshi and Ross Schaefer check a trap for winter-run Chinook salmon that will be transported downstream of Keswick Dam to help them migrate to the ocean. 
Juvenile winter-run Chinook salmon comparison

Marine Sisk, a biologist with the Winnemem Wintu tribe, measures a juvenile winter-run Chinook salmon reared in the McCloud (top) compared to a much smaller similar-age fish reared in the hatchery. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts