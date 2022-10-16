 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recent cyberattacks highlight the vulnerability of California schools

CalMatters7

St. HOPE Public School 7 Elementary in Sacramento used some of its stimulus funds to buy laptops for students.

 
 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

If Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, can be hit with a ransomware attack, how prepared are California’s public schools for the increasing threat of cyberattacks?

It depends, according to experts working in the field of cybersecurity and information technology in the state’s public schools. Some districts might have a handful of cybersecurity professionals on staff, while others don’t have any. On top of that, there are currently no statewide guidelines for digital security at school districts.

“The vast majority of districts don’t have a single member dedicated to cybersecurity threats,” said Terry Loftus, assistant superintendent for the San Diego County Office of Education. “There’s no real set standard.”

This story was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts