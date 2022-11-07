Rosalee Reyes speaks with a social worker

Rosalee Reyes, 29, speaks with a social worker, right, from Father Joe’s Villages, a shelter and social services center, on October 28, 2022, in San Diego. 

 David Maung for CalMatters

Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits.

But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires November 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to sound alarms. 

“If you haven’t been doing your taxes, now is the time,” said Assemblymember David Alvarez, a San Diego Democrat who held a press conference reminding people to file and claim the tax credits.

Angela Reyes Melo, 56, waits outside her car before driving to pick up supplies at a food bank on October 28, 2022, in San Diego. Reyes has been living with her son in a loaned car for the past four months. 

This article is part of the California Divide project, examining income inequality and economic survival in California.

