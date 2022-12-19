 Skip to main content
Pandemic catch up: What will it take for left-behind students to learn to read?

Elementary school students

Elementary school students at Lake Marie Elementary School in Whittier on Nov. 17, 2022. To help students recover reading skills, the district has redeployed reading specialists who work with students in small groups.

 Lauren Justice for CalMatters

Roxanne Grago’s fifth-grade students at Lake Marie Elementary should be able to read a short story, analyze it, and support their analyses with examples from the text. 

But Grago said that during school closures and other pandemic-era disruptions, students fell behind academically. Today, they struggle to interpret the meaning of a story because they didn’t master the basics of reading. Many didn’t receive adequate instruction in phonics, the practice of sounding out words, when they were in full-time remote learning in third grade.

“That’s another reason why my students aren’t progressing,” Grago said. “You don’t teach phonics in fourth and fifth grade.”

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

