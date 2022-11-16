 Skip to main content
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision

CalMatters2

Nurse Practitioner Surani Hayre-Kwan and student Kristina Crichton remove bandages from a patient's foot at the Russian River Health Center in Guerneville on Feb. 5, 2020. 

 
 Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

California’s nursing agency this week approved rules that will allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision. It’s a move that aims to expand access to care in the Golden State at a time when workforce shortages plague just about every corner of health care.  

Monday’s vote is one of the last major steps necessary to fully implement a 2020 law that will allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. Nurse practitioners, who have advanced degrees and training, currently must enter into a written agreement with a physician who oversees their work with patients. 

Despite some earlier concerns about potential delays, nurse practitioners say they are now confident that applications to start the certification process will go live early in the new year as planned.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

