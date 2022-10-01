 Skip to main content
Newsom signs bill making family leave affordable to more workers

Katie Duberg (l) and Jennifer Richard, chief of staff for Sen. Duraso (R) embrace on the sidewalk in front of the capitol after hearing that Governor Newsom signed SB 951, the paid leave bill, which was authored by Duraso, on the last day for the governor to sign the bill September 30, 2022. 

 Fred Greaves

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a family leave bill Friday that will enable lower-income workers to recoup up to 90% of their income when they take time off to care for a new child or a sick family member.

That will be a boost from the current program and will apply to those who make up to $57,000 a year.  The boost, outlined in SB 951, will begin in 2025, and higher earning Californians will pay for it through larger contributions from their paychecks.

“California created the first Paid Family Leave program in the nation 20 years ago,” Newsom said in a statement. “Today we’re taking an important step to ensure more low-wage workers, many of them women and people of color, can access the time off they’ve earned while still providing for their family.”

A person working at home and taking care of their child. 

 

