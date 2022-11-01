 Skip to main content
Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close

Residential single family homes under construction

Residential single family homes under construction in the community of Valley Center on June 3, 2021. Photo by Mike Blake, Reuters

 

 
 Mike Blake, Reuters

It’s difficult for housing advocates to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom because he’s done more to boost production than any other governor in recent memory — but that’s mostly because the bar is so low. 

Measured against the goal he set for himself, Newsom’s record is less impressive. Just 13% of the 3.5 million homes he campaigned on building have been permitted, let alone built. He’s walked back the goal many times, settling on a new target earlier this year: Cities need to have planned a combined 2.5 million homes by 2030. So, a million fewer homes planned for, not built, and over a longer time frame.

Newsom can point to some accomplishments: He signed bills that capped big rent hikes statewidelegalized duplexes and fourplexes on most developable land and unlocked millions of potential apartments on empty strip malls. He sheltered tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness amid a generational pandemic and dedicated more dollars to housing and homelessness than ever before.

This article was reproduced with permission from CalMatters.

0
0
0
0
0

