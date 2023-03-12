 Skip to main content
New cost estimate for high-speed rail puts California bullet train $100 billion in the red

High-Speed Rail over a ramp above Highway 99

Construction on the High-Speed Rail over a ramp above Highway 99 in south Fresno on March 3, 2023. 

 
 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

When Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his scaled down blueprint for the California bullet train four years ago, he proposed building a 171-mile starter segment in the Central Valley that would begin operating in 2030 and cost $22.8 billion.

Today, the blueprint is fraying — costs now exceed future funding, an official estimate of future ridership has dropped by 25%, and the schedule to start to carry people is slipping. That’s raising fresh concerns about the future of the nation’s largest infrastructure project.

New cost figures issued in an update report from the California High-Speed Rail Authority show that the plan to build the 171-mile initial segment has shot up to a high of $35 billion, exceeding secured funding by $10 billion.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

