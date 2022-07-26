It’s amazing, in a way, that as California’s politics drifted leftward over the past several decades, the iconic symbol of its once-conservative mien, Proposition 13, has remained intact.

Overwhelmingly passed by voters in 1978, Proposition 13 froze property tax rates (1% plus bonds) and limited the growth of taxable values to 2% a year as long as property did not change hands. It also made it more difficult to enact new taxes of any kind, either by politicians or voters.

Like all tax policies, Proposition 13’s provisions were arbitrary. With property tax bills soaring at the time due to high inflation, anti-tax gadflies Howard Jarvis and Paul Gann, saw an opportunity and took it, overcoming fierce opposition from leaders of both political parties and those who disliked the notion of tax and spending limits.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

