Nearly 500 names suggested for new school in Enos Ranch development

The two-story, 60,000-square-foot campus will include 26 classrooms and can accommodate up to 900 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

In addition to a large multipurpose room and enclosed food service area, the new school will feature an outdoor learning space and a shared learning commons. Space for the district's Therapeutic Learning Program is also included at the site.

Officials previously identified an undeveloped parcel in the northern section of the commercial development as the site for the new school. Though discussions about placing a school in the area can be traced as far back as 1999, plans were seriously explored after voters approved Measure T — a $45 million bond measure — in 2014.

Santa Maria-Bonita is home to the 11 largest elementary schools in Santa Barbara County in terms of student enrollment, according to Superintendent Luke Ontiveros.