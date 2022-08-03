In theory, the state requires licenses for those who engage in dozens of professions and occupations to protect the public.

After all, one doesn’t want just anyone performing surgery, designing office buildings or bridges or even teaching young children. Imposing training standards, followed by competency testing, ensures the public that those who provide services are at least minimally qualified to do so.

There is, however, a darker side to California’s licensing system. It gives licensees monopolies over specific services defined by the Legislature.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

