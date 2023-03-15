Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

It would be difficult to overstate Silicon Valley’s financial importance to California.

The San Jose-centered high technology industry exploded four decades ago as California’s manufacturing sector, which had boomed during and after World War II, was shrinking.

It became the state’s single most powerful economic engine, creating products and services that transformed California and had immense global impact. A few days ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom described it the “tent pole for our economy” and for once he wasn’t exaggerating.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

