 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought

CalMatters4.PNG

Sean de Guzman of the California Department of Water Resources conducts the first snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on Jan. 3. 

 Kenneth James, California Department of Water Resources

The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Ocean continued to whip up more atmospheric rivers and “bomb cyclones,” and one after another, these intense storms pummeled California. Abruptly, a state emerging from the dust of three painfully dry years was inundated with more water than it knew what to do with. 

But the wet and wild weather over the past dozen days won’t end the drought, at least not yet, and it won’t undo the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.

Calmatters2.PNG

Snow and no snow: The photo on the left shows ample snowpack in the Sierra Nevada on Jan. 3, 2023. The photo on the right shows barren ground at the same spot at Phillip’s Station on April 1, 2015, when ex-Gov. Jerry Brown attended the state’s snow survey. 
Calmatters3.PNG

The American River at Discovery Park in Sacramento was flooded on Jan. 9, 2023. A series of strong rainstorms has inundated the region since New Year’s Eve. 
Calmatters1.PNG

This article was reproduced with permission from CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts