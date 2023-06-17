California has come a long way on solitary confinement. I know this because I spent more than a decade in isolation, and have been organizing with other solitary survivors to limit the practice in our state.

While California has been a progressive leader on so many issues, it remains woefully behind on reforming solitary confinement, and has a dark history when it comes to this practice.

My own horrific experience with isolation began at the California Youth Authority when I was 16 years old, the result of a heroin habit I developed when I was 15. I was subject to isolation and lockdown despite the fact that I was still a developing youth who needed drug counseling, not sensory deprivation.

Kevin McCarthy is a solitary survivor and a member of the UC Berkeley Underground Scholars. He is also the co-author of “The Cost of Solitary Confinement: Why Ending Isolation in California Prisons Can Save Money and Save Lives.”

