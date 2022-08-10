When Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down much of the state’s economy 2 1/2 years ago to slow the spread of COVID-19, more than 2 million workers suddenly lost their jobs.

Logic and compassion should have made easing the economic blow to those workers and their families a top priority.

Unfortunately, however, it fell to the Employment Development Department, which had already demonstrated incompetence in a previous recession, to handle the tsunami of claims for unemployment insurance benefits — and the predictable result was a total meltdown that deprived desperate workers of much-needed cash.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0