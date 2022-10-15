During its just-closed biennial session, the California Legislature passed — and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed — dozens of bills aimed at relieving the state’s acute shortage of housing.

Newsom capped the effort late last month by signing two somewhat similar bills that make it easier to build housing on unused or underused commercial properties.

“California has made historic investments and taken unprecedented actions to tackle the state’s housing crisis over the past four years,” Newsom said. “But we recognize there’s more work to do. This package of smart, much-needed legislation will help us build new homes while rebuilding the middle class.”

