At the Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy, located in Lompoc, aspiring police officers and sheriff’s deputies go through an intensive 21-week training program that fulfills all of the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) requirements.
The majority of the academy’s students go on to work for agencies across the Central Coast.
While a proposed bill to change the legal standard for law enforcement's use of deadly force recently cleared a key committee vote in the California legislature, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association has thrown its support behind an alternative bill that is scheduled for its first public hearing on Tuesday.
The academy’s curriculum, which includes both classroom and practical training, covers subjects that range from communication skills to problem-solving skills, physical fitness, firearms and emergency vehicle operations over the course of an 850-hour program.
While use-of-force incidents represent a small fraction of the total work performed by peace officers, it has the highest liability of any action a peace officer will ever take, said Mitch McCann, associate dean of Hancock College’s officer academy.
Because of the high stakes involved when using force, McCann said academy recruits go through extensive training on how to assess different situations and scenarios and determine which kind of force is appropriate.
“We train about 60 hours on different scenarios,” he said. “Every time a police officer gets out of a car, there is not a script that they follow. So we try to expose them to a number of different scenarios that represent things they’d see in the real world.”
In addition, there’s a block of hours devoted to the proper use of firearms and other use of force options, like chemical mace, control holds, bean-bag rounds and Tasers.
“POST states we have to teach about 70 hours of training on firearms, chemical agents and Tasers. At Hancock, we actually teach 112 hours of training just on those skills,” he said.
McCann, a former Chief of the Simi Valley Police Department with over 30 years of law enforcement experience, said much of the training recruits receive is about how to reduce the need for use of force.
“Now we spend a lot of time on de-escalation,” he said. “We spend a lot of time on things like, if someone is yelling and mad, you talk slower and lower. Deputies and officers get a lot of training so hopefully, they won’t ever have to use force. That’s statistically impossible, but that’s our goal.”
In addition, students are taught how to respond when mental health issues may be in play, he said.
“In my day, we didn’t get a lot of mental health training but now they get a lot of mental health training. Depending on what someone’s issues are if you shine a light into their eyes that could cause them to have a problem and it's important for future officers to know these sorts of things.”
McCann said officers have to be alert to potential threats while also making sure they communicate with members of the public who might not understand some of the actions they need to take as precautions.
“It’s a very difficult job when we stop somebody,” he said. “When I was a brand-new officer on one of my first nights on the street, a guy put his hand in his pocket. My partner recognized, ‘Hey, this is dangerous. We don’t know this person or what could happen.’
“Luckily, it worked out OK [and] he didn’t have anything in his pocket,” he said. “That’s what some people don’t realize — an officer stopping you doesn’t know that you’re a nice person. You could be the nicest person in the whole world but if you have a big bulge or something in your pocket and you reach into your pocket really quick, that’s scary to the officer.”
When it comes to the two proposed state laws, AB 392 and SB 230, that would govern use of force by law enforcement, McCann said the academy has no position.
“We’re apolitical,” he said. “We’re not in a position to say that we want this bill or we want that bill. Whatever passes, we’ll train the next generation on it.”