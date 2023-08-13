Food service workers train at the Culinary Institute of America

School food service workers train at the Culinary Institute of America as part of Farm to School, an initiative to provide healthier lunches in California schools, in Napa on Aug. 3, 2023. 

 Semantha Norris, CalMatters

The hottest new restaurant in California might be your local elementary school.

Thanks to a surge of nearly $15 billion in state and federal funding, school districts are ditching the old standbys — frozen pizza and chicken nuggets — in favor of organic salads, free-range grilled chicken, vegan chana masala, chilaquiles and other treats. Districts are building new kitchens, hiring executive chefs, contracting directly with local organic farmers, and training their staffs to cook the finest cuisine. One district in San Luis Obispo County even bought a stone mill to grind its own wheat for bread and pasta.

The move to healthier, fresher school meals comes on the heels of California’s first-in-the-nation program providing free breakfast, lunch and snacks to nearly 6 million students in public schools, regardless of whether they qualify under federal income guidelines. The expansion of the meal program, combined with investments in school kitchens and training, have made public schools the largest restaurant system in the state, serving nearly 1 billion meals a year — more than McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway combined.

School food service workers train at the Culinary Institute of America

As part of Farm to School, an initiative to provide healthier lunches in California schools, School food service workers at San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Teresa Vigil, left, and Maria Martínez, right, train at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa on Aug. 3, 2023. 
School food service workers train at the Culinary Institute of America

School food service workers train at the Culinary Institute of America as part of Farm to School, an initiative to provide healthier lunches in California schools, in Napa on Aug. 3, 2023. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

0
0
0
0
0