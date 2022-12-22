Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.

It was patterned on a 2021 Texas law (Senate Bill 8) that made anyone who “who aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy subject to private lawsuits with similar restrictions on mounting a defense.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

