Fatal shootings: California’s bid to police its police is lagging

Fatal shootings illustration
Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

They were shot in lengthy standoffs or in seconds. They were shot when they stumbled toward an officer, hid behind a wall or drew a fake gun. They were shot during wellness checks, homicide investigations and traffic stops. 

In the last 16 months, the California Justice Department opened 25 investigations of law enforcement officers who shot and killed an unarmed person. This scrutiny was part of a new law that took effect July 1, 2021 — one of California’s answers to the emotional and political upheaval of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Before, investigations of fatal police shootings in California were conducted at the local level; officers were rarely charged.

As of Nov. 10, the Justice Department has resolved only one of the state’s 25 opened cases. 

This story was republished with the permission of CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

